IPL 2023: Varun Chakravarthy Praises Suyash Sharma, Terms Youngster Future Of Indian Cricket

Suyash Sharma took 2/30 in four overs against RCB on Wednesday. ( Pic: Twitter/ KKR)

Bangalore: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy lavished praise on young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma and termed the 19-year-old as a “guy for the future” of Indian cricket.

Impressive performances with the bat and a clinical bowling effort saw the KKR complete a league double over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier with a 21-run on Wednesday.

Suyash has been in scintillating form as he showcased an amazing performance during KKR’s first clash against RCB at Eden Garden on April 6, where coming in as the Impact Player, he claimed 3/30.

He followed his fine form when KKR and RCB clashed at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday as he claimed the big wickets of Faf du Plessis and Shahbaz Ahmed and finished with figures of 2/30 in his four overs quota.

“Suyash Sharma has come into the team and I could say that he’s a guy for the future of the country. He is an amazing talent. I wish he can understand the level of cricket we are playing and fast-track his way to the county’s side,” Chakravarthy post-match press conference.

Chakravarthy had a match-winning performance. and was adjudged Player of the Match for his figures of 3/27. After Suyash’s early pullback, Chakaravarthy ran through the RCB’s middle order as he claimed the crucial wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik, finishing with match-winning figures of 3/27 as KKR clinched a 21-run victory.

Speaking on his performance, he said: “I worked on my accuracy rather than working on different variations. Another aspect that I was working on was revolutions on the ball. I was working with AC Prathiban. He’s a spin coach back in Chennai, so it definitely worked.”More than that, tactics, whatever Abhishek Nayar (KKR assistant coach) tells, it always works for me. They both have played a very good role in my comeback.”

Asked whether he got any inputs from senior spinner Sunil Narine, Chakravathy said: “The most senior is Sunil Narine. He’s a legend. The way he guides us, talks to us is amazing.”

