Home

Sports

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni Are Two Greats of Indian Cricket – Faf du Plessis Ahead of RCB vs CSK

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni Are Two Greats of Indian Cricket – Faf du Plessis Ahead of RCB vs CSK

IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: Revealing that tickets for the upcoming game between Bangalore and Chennai are sold out, du Plessis reckoned it is going to be an electric atmosphere at the M. Chinnaswamy.

FDP on Kohli, Dhoni (Image: IANS/ Screengrab)

Bangalore: While the buzz is palpable ahead of the much-awaited South Indian derby in which Chennai takes on Bangalore on Monday, the captain of the Royal Challengers – Faf du Plessis – hailed MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as the two Indian greats. Revealing that tickets for the upcoming game between Bangalore and Chennai are sold out, du Plessis reckoned it is going to be an electric atmosphere at the M. Chinnaswamy.

“MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli are two greats of Indian cricket, tickets are sold out, it’s going to be an amazing atmosphere,” du Plessis said ahead of the big game.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.