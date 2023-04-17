Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni Are Two Greats of Indian Cricket – Faf du Plessis Ahead of RCB vs CSK

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni Are Two Greats of Indian Cricket – Faf du Plessis Ahead of RCB vs CSK

IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: Revealing that tickets for the upcoming game between Bangalore and Chennai are sold out, du Plessis reckoned it is going to be an electric atmosphere at the M. Chinnaswamy.

Updated: April 17, 2023 9:35 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni NEWS, MS Dhoni AGE, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni runs, MS Dhoni records, MS Dhoni csk, MS Dhoni ipl, Virat Kohli,Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Kohli news, Faf du Plessis, Faf du Plessis news, RCB vs CSK live streaming, RCB vs CSK live online streaming, RCB vs CSK squads, RCB vs CSK head to head, RCB vs CSK squads, RCB vs CSK dream11, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Live streaming, RCB vs CSK live updates, RCB vs CSK live streaming, Cricket News, 
FDP on Kohli, Dhoni (Image: IANS/ Screengrab)

Bangalore: While the buzz is palpable ahead of the much-awaited South Indian derby in which Chennai takes on Bangalore on Monday, the captain of the Royal Challengers – Faf du Plessis – hailed MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as the two Indian greats. Revealing that tickets for the upcoming game between Bangalore and Chennai are sold out, du Plessis reckoned it is going to be an electric atmosphere at the M. Chinnaswamy.

Also Read:

“MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli are two greats of Indian cricket, tickets are sold out, it’s going to be an amazing atmosphere,” du Plessis said ahead of the big game.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 17, 2023 9:35 AM IST

Updated Date: April 17, 2023 9:35 AM IST

More Stories