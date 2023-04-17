Home

Kohli and Dhoni was seen hugging and having a light chat as pictures of the two greats have gone viral on social media.

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's BROMANCE Goes VIRAL After CSK Beat RCB By 8 Runs At Chinnaswamy. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday. After the thriller, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, two of the most popular Indian superstars in the cricket fraternity currently, grabbed all the attention with their bromance.

A chat between two of the greatest of world cricket – MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/O0LZMsQIS9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 17, 2023

The hug between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Picture of the day! pic.twitter.com/IrTm8Nav9g — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 17, 2023

Chasing an imposing target of 227, RCB looked on course until the departure of Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36 balls) and skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33) in quick succession. The duo added 126 runs for the third wicket to raise hopes of an RCB victory.

Earlier, CSK scored 226 for six after being asked to bat first. Opener Devon Conway, who was adjudged as Man of the Match, struck 83 off 45 deliveries and was involved in a 74-run partnership for the second wicket with Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 20 balls).

Later, Conway added 80 runs for the third wicket with Shivam Dube, who blazed away to a 27-ball 52 with the help of five sixes and two fours.

In the run-chase, Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers as his 3-fer along with Matheesha Pathirana’s decent last over took Chennai over the finishing line.

With this victory, MS Dhoni’s CSK have moved up to 3rd in the standings, whereas RCB stay at 7th position.

