Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrates After RCB Beat RR In Bengaluru | Watch Video

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrates After RCB Beat RR In Bengaluru | Watch Video

This was RCB's fourth win of the season and they are placed fifth in the table with eight points in seven games. On the other hand, it was RR's third loss in seven games and they continued to be on top with eight points and with a healthy run rate.

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrates After RCB Beat RR In Bengaluru | Watch Video

Bengaluru: In the thrilling contest against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their second consecutive win in the ongoing Indian Premier League. It was a forgetful day for Kohli as the star batter was got out on golden duck. This was the third time on April 23 when the former RCB skipper got out on a zero. But RCB managed to beat RR as Faf du Plessis (62) and Glenn Maxwell (77) help the franchise to put 189 runs on board.

This was RCB’s fourth win of the season and they are placed fifth in the table with eight points in seven games. On the other hand, it was RR’s third loss in seven games and they continued to be on top with eight points and with a healthy run rate.

You may like to read

Chasing 190, Rajasthan Royals didn’t get off to the best of starts as Mohammed Siraj cleaned up Jos Buttler for a duck. Then, Yashaswi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal together collected eight boundaries in three overs. And Jaiswal hit a huge 81m six off Maxwell as RR reached 41/1 at the end of the Power-play.

The duo kept the runs flowing and accumulated 51 runs off the next four overs to take the Royals to 92/1 after 10 overs.

With 20 needed off the final over, Ashwin played a bizarre shot and got boundary, and went for a double on the next ball. He followed that up with another four and tried to go big on the next delivery but didn’t get much elevation and handed a simple catch to the fielder stationed in the deep mid-wicket. With 10 needed off 2, two singles came off the last two balls and RCB sealed the win by 7 runs.

Here is the video of Virat Kohli who was leading RCB and his wife Anushka Sharma celebrating the victory of RCB:

Royal Challengers Bangalore will now lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 26 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.