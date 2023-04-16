Home

Virat Kohli Channelizes His Inner Child, Spends Time at Kid’s Indoor Play Centre After Guiding RCB to Victory Against Delhi Capitals

After guiding Royal Challengers to Bangalore to victory against Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy on Saturday, star batter Virat Kohli was seen having a good time on Sunday, channelizing his inner child at a kid's indoor play centre in Bengaluru.

The former India and RCB captain posted two photos of his on Instagram with the caption, 'Dil Toh Baccha Hain Ji' and the place is believed to be one of the Funky Monkey Kid's Centre in Bengaluru. It is an indoor play centre and it also a birthday party venue for kids.

The former India and RCB captain posted two photos of his on Instagram with the caption, ‘Dil Toh Baccha Hain Ji’ and the place is believed to be one of the Funky Monkey Kid’s Centre in Bengaluru. It is an indoor play centre and it also a birthday party venue for kids.

We all love various moods of Virat Kohli and this particular version has won hearts all over the internet.

Virat Kohli’s fine half-century (50 off 34), followed by impressive performances by pacers Vijaykumar Vyshak (3-20) and Mohammed Siraj 2-23) led Royal Challengers Bangalore to an important 23-run win over Delhi Capitals in the 20th match of the IPL 2023.

Kohli was adjudged as Man of the Match as RCB currently stand 7th in standings after 4 matches.

”It was a tricky one. When it went up in the air, I made sure there was no one close to me. I made sure I grabbed it solidly. I was quite disappointed that I got out to a full toss. I’ve been playing really well. I wanted to make sure that after fifty, I was targeting 30-35 runs off the next 10 balls. That’s how I play. That would’ve helped us get past 200. One thing I mentioned to the guys in the change room that 175 was enough on this pitch.” He said at the post-match presentation.

”We did well to get to that score and had the belief it was enough. When I’ve played my best cricket, those are the balls I’ve put away consistently (length balls on the up). That helps me to put pressure on the bowlers. When I put away their best balls, they’re going to try to do something else. I back myself to hit good balls and the best bowlers in the opposition. That’s how I motivate myself to play out there. Very happy to get two points”, he further added.

