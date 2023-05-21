Virat Kohli Compares Himself With Rocky Balboa, Explains How RCB Batter Handles Pressure

Home

Virat Kohli is the second batter in the world with most international hundreds to his name with 75 tons. Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 100 centuries.

Virat Kohli celebrates after completing his century. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India skipper and one of the modern-day greats Virat Kohli revealed he is not left with too many options but to play fearlessly because of loads of pressure and expectations to perform, every time when he steps onto the field.

Having made his presence felt at the international stage in 2008, Kohli has time and again proved to be a better version of himself. With 75 international centuries to his name, Kohli is the second batter in the world with most ton after Sachin Tendulkar, who has 100.

Handling pressure during crucial matches comes with experience and Kohli compared himself with Rocky Balboa when it comes to handling tough situations in a game. “When these big matches do come, you know you have the experience of how to handle pressure.

“It’s like watching a Rocky Balboa movie and you think of the climax scene like ‘I am the guy who is going to do it. For me, these things have always worked and I have visualised myself as the guy who will make the team win,” Kohli said in a video posted by Star Sports.

“when you have the focus on you, then it is for others to find out how to dismiss this guy, how to not allow him to score runs. When the pressure mounts to a high level, I don’t have any other option but to play fearlessly.

“And then solutions come to the surface because of the experience,” added the former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper. Rocky Balboa is an American sports drama film written, directed by, and starring Sylvester Stallone and released in 2006. It is the sequel to Rocky V (1990) and the sixth installment in the Rocky film series.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who scored his sixth IPL century during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be once again in action on Sunday against table-toppers Gujarat Titans. At the moment, RCB are at the fourth spot and need a win against Titans to seal their playoffs spot.

