Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Fined 10 Percent Of Match Fees For Breaching Code Of Conduct During RCB vs CSK Match

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Fined 10 Percent Of Match Fees For Breaching Code Of Conduct During RCB vs CSK Match

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Fined 10 Percent Of Match Fees For Breaching Code Of Conduct During RCB vs CSK Match. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

You may like to read

The 34-year old former India captain didn’t trouble the CSK bowlers much as he scored only 6 before getting out on the hands of Akash Singh. The India international played on to the youngster’s delivery.

Batting first, Chennai scored 226 runs, thanks to Devon Conway and Shivam Dube. In the run-chase, RCB were on course to win the match, thanks to a feisty partnership from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Needing 58 off the last five overs, veteran Dinesh Karthik kept RCB in the hunt with some cheeky boundaries and was also handed a life by Ruturaj Gaikwad off Deshpande in the 17th over. But Karthik was then dismissed by Tushar Deshpande (3/45) to end RCB hopes. The home-side once again fell short in a thrilling run-chase, this time by 8 runs.

Virat as of now scored 220 runs in 5 matches with an average of 55 and a highest individual score of 82 not-out.

With this win, CSK moved into the third spot with six points from five matches, tied with Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings with the same number of points. Rajasthan Royals lead the table with eight points from five matches.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.