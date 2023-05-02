Home

Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Face Criticism For UNWANTED Behaviour After RCB Beat LSG in Low-Scoring Affair | VIRAL TWEETS

IPL 2023: Here is how fans are now reacting to the episode that unfolded.

Kohli-Gambhir Fight (Image: Twitter)

Lucknow: Some brilliant bowling from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) helped them defend a low 126 successfully at the Ekana stadium on Monday against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). But it was the inappropriate behavior from Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir after the match that hogged the limelight in front of a packed house at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium. Here is how fans are now reacting to the episode that unfolded.

Here are some of the reactions that are now going viral:

Good to see old Kohli back — Naveen (@_naveenish) May 1, 2023

kohli 100 kiya hai kya aaj match nahi dekh paya….par uske bohot saare attitude wale pic aa rahe hai.. — Arafat bhuiyan (@Shah4900) May 1, 2023

