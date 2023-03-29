Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Hails Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Viv Richards; Labels Them as ‘GOATs’

Virat Kohli Hails Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Viv Richards; Labels Them as ‘GOATs’

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli also credited the two GOATs for changing how the game was played in their era.

Virat Kohli, RCB, IPL 2023 @AFP

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli is easily one of the best players of the generation and he is often compared to greats of other eras. Kohli, who enjoys a massive fanbase, revealed that Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Vivian Richards are two of the greatest of all time and admitted that Tendulkar happens to be his hero. He also credited the two GOATs for changing how the game was played in their era.

“Sachin Tendulkar and Viv Richards are the two GOATs. They completely changed the game in their generation. Sachin is my hero,” Kohli said in a session on RCB Podcast.

You may like to read

Behind the Scenes with Virat Kohli at RCB Team Photoshoot Current playlist, new tattoo, trump cards and more… Know more about the personal side of @imVKohli, on Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/nCatZhgFAQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 29, 2023

During the session, Kohli also admitted that his current playlist features songs of Arijit Singh from MTV Unplugged. He also revealed how he turns photographer for daughter Vamika and wife Anushka Sharma as he does not want to miss out on anything.

“I click photos of Vamika alot. Every time I see her and Anushka at home or her doing something cute, I just click it. It’s special, I don’t want to miss out on these days,” Kohli said.

Kohli will be a key player for RCB this year. His form could be the deciding factor for RCBs fortunes in IPL 2023. RCB play MI in their opener on April 2 at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.