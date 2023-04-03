Home

IPL 2023: At the presentation, Kohli sounded positive and admitted that the side could not have asked for a better start.

Virat Kohli Kick-Start IPL 2023 With Match-Winning 82 Against Mumbai Indians. (Image: Twitter)

Bangalore: It was the perfect homecoming for RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday after they beat MI by eight wickets to win their IPL 2023 opener and get their campaign off to a winning start. Chasing 172 to win, Kohli stepped it up as he hit a match-winning 82* off 49 balls. His belligerent knock featured five sixes and six boundaries. While Kohli’s would give a lot of belief in the dressing room, fans would hope the premier batter and RCB can continue their form. In fact, Kohli’s good show with the bat also ensured RCB win by a huge margin. At the presentation, Kohli sounded positive and admitted that the side could not have asked for a better start.

“I thought it was a phenomenal win, a homecoming after 4 years. Couldn’t have asked for a better game. We bowled well for the first 17 overs but then credit to their batters especially Tilak who batted really well. It was a very comprehensive win and we wanted to win with balls to spare as it will benefit the NRR,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

“Take one game at a time and try to be a balanced side which we are and we would look to execute our plans as we did tonight,” he added.

RCB have made it to the playoffs on eight occasions but are yet to win their maiden title. The Bangalore-based franchise would be hoping they can change things this year and finally get their hands on the silverware.

