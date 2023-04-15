Home

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to Feature in Saudi Arabia’s Richest T20 League? BCCI Official RESPONDS

The BCCI official went on to confirm that there is a policy in place and the board will stick to it.

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Set up World's Richest T20 League (Image: Twitter)

Doha: Amid speculations that Indian cricketers would feature in Saudi Arabia’s richest T20 league, there is finally a reaction that has come in from the BCCI. Quashing the possibility, a BCCI official told Cricbuzz that there is no question of releasing the Indian players. He went on to confirm that there is a policy in place and the board will stick to it.

“There is no question of releasing India players. In fact, the premise of the question itself is wrong. There is a policy and we will stick by it,” a BCCI source told Cricbuzz.

It was reported by The Age, that the authorities in Saudi Arabia are already in talks with the IPL owners.

“If you look at other sports they’ve been involved in, cricket is something I imagine would be attractive to them,” said Barclay.

“Given their advance into sport more generally, cricket would work quite well for Saudi Arabia. They’re pretty keen to invest in sport, and given their regional presence, cricket would seem a pretty obvious one to pursue,” he added.

Over the past few years, the rise of T20 franchise cricket has been massive in the Gulf region.

Meanwhile, the IPL season is on and the cricket fervour has peaked among fans after a few nail-biters in the two weeks of the cash-rich league already. With three wins from four games, the Rajasthan Royals are at the numero uno position. They are followed by Lucknow Super Giants, who too have three wins in four games. The Royals are ahead because of the net run rate. And with a win over the Punjab Kings, the Gujarat Titans find themselves in the third spot with three wins in four games.

