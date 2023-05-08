Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Bromance Steals Show Ahead of RCB vs MI Blockbuster | Watch Viral Video

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Bromance Steals Show Ahead of RCB vs MI Blockbuster | Watch Viral Video

The Wankhede Stadium holds special memories for both Kohli and Tendulkar, as they were both part of the Indian team that lifted the 2011 World Cup at the venue.

Kohli, Tendulkar Bromance Steals Show Ahead of RCB vs MI Blockbuster | Viral Pic

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s star batter Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar was spotted together in a photo during the practice sessions ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers IPL match. The game is set to be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on May 09, Tuesday.

Virat Kohli is currently in lethal form and the player is on number five in Orange Cap’s race scoring 419 runs in 11 matches with the best score of 82*.

You may like to read

On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar is currently part of the support staff of Mumbai Indians.

Ahead of Tuesday’s blockbuster clash Rohit Sharma’s franchise Mumbai Indians shared a video of both the cricketers laughing and talking, the video went viral in no time, here is the clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

Some visual treat like none other to make your Monday evening better! 🤩 When Virat Kohli met Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede today. ❤️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/evswuCgQZD — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 8, 2023

“Some visual treat like none other to make your Monday evening better! When Virat Kohli met Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede today. ❤️” captioned RCB on video.

The Wankhede Stadium holds special memories for both Kohli and Tendulkar, as they were both part of the Indian team that lifted the 2011 World Cup at the venue.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.