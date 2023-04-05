Home

Virat Kohli Shouts ‘Maar Helmet Pe Maar’ During RCB vs MI Tie After Rohit Sharma Steals Single | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli share a great camaraderie on and off the field. Rohit also succeeded Virat as the Indian captain.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the RCB vs MI tie in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli share great camaraderie both on and off the field. However the duo become rivals when it comes to Indian Premier League which was caught on camera in a Twitter video that has created social buzz among netizens.

In the video that went viral on social media, Kohli could be heard saying ‘Maar, helmet pe maar iske’ during a Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match. However, it couldn’t be ascertained from which IPL edition the belongs.

The video shows Rohit tucking the first ball of the innings from Mohammed Siraj for a single. While the fielder sent the ball back, Kohli was heard saying those words to Siraj. It is to be noted that, since ‘maar helmet pe maar’ is a hindi word and indicates to bowl a bouncer in cricketing terms.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, both RCB and Mumbai Indians had contrasting starts to IPL 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost to Virat Kohli masterclass during their IPL 2023 opener in Bengaluru.

While Rohit was out for a 10-ball 1, Kohli on the other hand, played an unbeaten knock of 82 to steer his team home and also forged a 148-run opening wicket stand with Faf du Plessis. RCB won the game by eight wickets.

RCB are currently in Kolkata to play the two-time defending champions on April 6 at Eden Gardens. Mumbai Indians will next play Chennai Super Kings on April 8.

