Virat Kohli Winning Six vs MI Remind Fans of MS Dhoni’s Hit During 2011 ODI WC | WATCH

IPL 2023: While Kohli's knock comprised five sixes, it was the winning six that made all the buzz.

Bangalore: It was a night to remember for Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday as they beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets to get their campaign off to a dream start. Former RCB captain Virat Kohli came good with the bat as he hammered an unbeaten 82* off 49 balls to take his side over the line. While Kohli’s knock comprised five sixes, it was the winning six that made all the buzz. Fans found similarities between the Kohli hit and MS Dhoni’s winning six during the 2011 ODI World Cup 12 years ago.

Here is the Kohli six that is now being compared with Dhoni’s shot in 2011.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

King Kohli giving Tribute to Ms dhoni 2011 winning six on today 2nd April, Historic day !! #MahiRat ❤️ #ViratKohli #RCBvsMIpic.twitter.com/rDeDEHttrs — ❤️ (@impkdurg26) April 2, 2023

Virat Kohli gave a tribute to MS Dhoni’s world cup winning six on 2nd Arpil itself. Biggest fan of Mahi in the world. #RCBvMI #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/4OjR3JYDcI — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) April 2, 2023

same shot to finish in style by King Virat Kohli against mumbai indians

Remember me the day of 2 April 2011 when dhoni finish in the style india lift the world cup after 28 yrs .

tribute to all indians.

RCB RCB RCB #RCBvMI#TATAIPL2023 pic.twitter.com/0UtIg10quw — Durgesh Singh Mertiya (@DurgeshsMertiya) April 2, 2023

Chasing 172 to win, Kohli stepped it up. His belligerent knock featured five sixes and six boundaries. While Kohli’s would give a lot of belief in the dressing room, fans would hope the premier batter and RCB can continue their form.

