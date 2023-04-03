Top Recommended Stories

Virat Kohli Winning Six vs MI Remind Fans of MS Dhoni’s Hit During 2011 ODI WC | WATCH

IPL 2023: While Kohli's knock comprised five sixes, it was the winning six that made all the buzz.

Updated: April 3, 2023 8:43 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Kohli vs Dhoni Six

Bangalore: It was a night to remember for Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday as they beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets to get their campaign off to a dream start. Former RCB captain Virat Kohli came good with the bat as he hammered an unbeaten 82* off 49 balls to take his side over the line. While Kohli’s knock comprised five sixes, it was the winning six that made all the buzz. Fans found similarities between the Kohli hit and MS Dhoni’s winning six during the 2011 ODI World Cup 12 years ago.

Here is the Kohli six that is now being compared with Dhoni’s shot in 2011.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Chasing 172 to win, Kohli stepped it up. His belligerent knock featured five sixes and six boundaries. While Kohli’s would give a lot of belief in the dressing room, fans would hope the premier batter and RCB can continue their form.

