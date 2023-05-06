Virat Kohli Writes to BCCI After Fight With Gautam Gambhir And No Handshake Controversy With Sourav Ganguly: Report
In the letter to the BCCI, Kohli claimed he is innocent and said he did not do anything wrong.
Delhi: From the no-handshake episode with Sourav Ganguly to the verbal spat with Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli has been making news for non-cricketing reasons over the past fortnight. Ahead of RCB’s game versus DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday evening, a report in Dainik Jagran claims that Kohli has written to the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). In the letter to the BCCI, Kohli claimed he is innocent and said he did not do anything wrong.
Also Read:
- LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Dhoni, Rohit & Weather in SPOTLIGHT
- Virat Kohli Scoring a Century vs Delhi Capitals Would be a Great Tribute to Sourav Ganguly - Sreesanth Ahead of DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Match | WATCH
- Chennai Weather Forecast, CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Rain Likely to Force Delay in Start at Chepauk - Check DEETS
Kohli has already been slapped with fines from the BCCI for his behaviour on the cricket field.
You may like to read
Meanwhile, both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will not want to leave anything to chance and put up a better batting display in a crucial IPL contest.
While RCB is better placed than Delhi in the standings, the Faf du Plessis-led side can’t afford any slip-ups as the IPL reaches its business end.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.