Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore in two matches in the absence of Faf du Plessis and won both in IPL 2023.

Published: April 23, 2023 9:16 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli gave a flying kiss to wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s seven-run win over Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, the video of which went viral on social media.

The incident happened during the 14th over of the Rajasthan Royals chase. Harshal Patel bowled a slower delivery which Yashasvi Jaiswal tried to hit over the ropes. However, the ball didn’t get much elevation and went straight at the hand of Kohli, who was standing at the boundary.

Immediately after completing the catch, Kohli turned around to give a flying kiss to Anushka Sharma, who was standing at the VVIP gallery just above Kohli. The celebration went viral on social media quickly with netizens going gaga over it.

