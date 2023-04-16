Home

Virat Kohli’s Reaction on Watching Bhojpuri, Punjabi Commentary Goes VIRAL

IPL 2023: Kohli also tries to get the Bhojpuri accent right while claiming that it is super entertaining.

Virat Kohli on Bhojpuri, Punjabi Commentary (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Bangalore: Virat Kohli seems to be in a good headspace. While RCB is doing fairly well in IPL 2023, Kohli’s personal form has also been up there. In a clip that has surfaced on social space, Kohli can be seen tripping on Bhojpuri and Punjabi commentary during the IPL. Wearing the green jersey, Kohli was watching the commentary on a phone during an RCB podcast session. In the clip, Kohli also tries to get the Bhojpuri accent right while claiming that it is super entertaining. Here is the clip that is as expected going viral on Twitterverse.

Virat Kohli tripping on punjabi and Bhojpuri commentary. Virat Kohli Watching Bhojpuri Commentary. pic.twitter.com/GJeCxya2xH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Bangalore beat Delhi at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Saturday by 23 runs. Kohli was the man of the match for his quickfire 50 off 34 balls.

“When I put away their best balls, they’re going to try to do something else. I back myself to hit good balls and the best bowlers in the opposition. That’s how I motivate myself to play out there. Very happy to get two points. We kind of let it slip away last two games. For us to bounce back like this was very crucial. That was a different mentality and phase altogether (T20 World Cup 2016 semis). I was in a space where I felt I could hit any ball. I back myself to hit good shots. When they come off they look good,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

