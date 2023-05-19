ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag All In Praise For Yashasvi Jaiswal Brilliant IPL Run, Says “He’s Got That Temperament To Play Big Knocks”

IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag All In Praise For Yashasvi Jaiswal Brilliant IPL Run, Says “He’s Got That Temperament To Play Big Knocks”

Young Jaiswal has been in fantastic form in the renowned competition, amassing 575 runs in 13 matches, including four half-centuries and an incredible century against the Mumbai Indians at their own field.

Published: May 19, 2023 6:47 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

PBKS vs RR, PBKS vs RR news, PBKS vs RR live scores, PBKS vs RR live updates, PBKS vs RR live strealsgng, PBKS vs RR live online score, PBKS vs RR playing XI, PBKS vs RR toss, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Results, Cricket News, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match updates, Punjab Kings in IPL, Punjab Kings in IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals in IPL, Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Sanju Samson, pbks vs lsg, pbks vs lsg prediction, ipl pbks vs lsg, pbks vs lsg 2023, pbks vs lsg wpl, pbks vs lsg tickets, pbks vs lsg Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala , tickets, pbks vs lsg Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala , pbks vs lsg all match scorecard, pbks vs lsg analysis, lsg versus mi live score, pbks vs lsg book tickets, pbks vs lsg bookmyshow, pbks vs lsg betting tips, pbks vs lsg batting order, pbks vs lsg best player, pbks vs lsg betting odds, pbks vs lsg best dream11 team, pbks vs lsg betting, pbks vs lsg batting order today match, pbks vs lsg bowling, pbks vs lsg dream11 best team today, pbks vs lsg player battle, pbks vs lsg tickets booking, pbks vs lsg scorecard, pbks vs lsg batting order, pbks vs lsg best player, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Punjab Kings , Yashasvi Jaiswal in IPL 2023, Yashasvi Jaiswal in IPL, Yashasvi Jaiswal batting stats in IPL 2023, Yashasvi Jaiswal figures in IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Match Preview PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023 Match Preview PBKS vs RR News, IPL 2023 Match Preview PBKS vs RR Latest News, IPL 2023 Match Preview PBKS vs RR Updates, IPL 2023 Match Preview PBKS vs RR Latest Updates, IPL 2023 Match Preview PBKS vs RR Latest feeds, IPL 2023 Match Preview PBKS vs RR Feeds, Players To Watch Out For, Players To Watch Out For News, Players To Watch Out For Latest News, Players To Watch Out For PBKS vs RR, IPL Stats, IPL Stats News, IPL Stats Latest News, IPL Stats Updates, IPL Stats Latest Updates, IPL Stats Feeds, IPL Stats Latest Feeds, IPL Match Preview, Virender Sehwag Comments, Virender Sehwag Comments Latest News, Virender Sehwag Comments On Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virender Sehwag Comments On Yashasvi Jaiswal News, Virender Sehwag Comments On Yashasvi Jaiswal Latest News,Virender Sehwag Comments On Yashasvi Jaiswal Updates,Virender Sehwag Comments On Yashasvi Jaiswal Latest Updates
Yashasvi Jaiswal has smashed 575 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2023. (Pic: Twitter/Yashasvi Jaiswal)

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will meet in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on May 19. India legend, Virender Sehwag praised RR’s youthful, gifted left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for his outstanding performance in the IPL 2023 season.

Also Read:

Young Jaiswal has been in fantastic form in the renowned competition, amassing 575 runs in 13 matches, including four half-centuries and an incredible century against the Mumbai Indians at their own field.

You may like to read

The energetic RR opener will be in the limelight once more as he arrives at the batting-friendly track in Himachal Pradesh. The left-handed opener is now third in the Orange Cap standings and the left-handed hitter will seek to capitalize on that position.

The left-handed batter is presently placed third in the Orange Cap leader board and he will attempt to break the 600-run plateau this season.

During a recent interview with Star Sports, Sehwag was in full awe of young Jaiswal. The former Indian opener said, “Yashasvi Jaiswal is a future star. He has learnt the art of converting 50s into 100s from Virat Kohli. Several batters throw their wickets after scoring 13-ball 50 but Yashasvi looks to build on. He’s got that temperament to play big knocks”.

The IPL 2023 playoffs race is becoming more exciting as the teams attempt to stay alive in the cash-rich tournament. The Punjab Kings will welcome the Rajasthan Royals at their second home venue in Dharamsala to keep their outside chances of entering the IPL playoffs alive. But the Rajasthan side have a better run-rate and a much better chance to go through.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories