IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag All In Praise For Yashasvi Jaiswal Brilliant IPL Run, Says “He’s Got That Temperament To Play Big Knocks”

Yashasvi Jaiswal has smashed 575 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2023. (Pic: Twitter/Yashasvi Jaiswal)

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will meet in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on May 19. India legend, Virender Sehwag praised RR’s youthful, gifted left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for his outstanding performance in the IPL 2023 season.

Young Jaiswal has been in fantastic form in the renowned competition, amassing 575 runs in 13 matches, including four half-centuries and an incredible century against the Mumbai Indians at their own field.

The energetic RR opener will be in the limelight once more as he arrives at the batting-friendly track in Himachal Pradesh. The left-handed opener is now third in the Orange Cap standings and the left-handed hitter will seek to capitalize on that position.

The left-handed batter is presently placed third in the Orange Cap leader board and he will attempt to break the 600-run plateau this season.

During a recent interview with Star Sports, Sehwag was in full awe of young Jaiswal. The former Indian opener said, “Yashasvi Jaiswal is a future star. He has learnt the art of converting 50s into 100s from Virat Kohli. Several batters throw their wickets after scoring 13-ball 50 but Yashasvi looks to build on. He’s got that temperament to play big knocks”.

The IPL 2023 playoffs race is becoming more exciting as the teams attempt to stay alive in the cash-rich tournament. The Punjab Kings will welcome the Rajasthan Royals at their second home venue in Dharamsala to keep their outside chances of entering the IPL playoffs alive. But the Rajasthan side have a better run-rate and a much better chance to go through.

