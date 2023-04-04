Home

WATCH: MS Dhoni Kills It With Humour, Threatens To Leave Captaincy If CSK Bowlers Don’t Stop Bowling Extras

Dhoni took a jibe at his bowlers and warned them with his sense of humour that if they don't improve, then they should find another captain as he will be off.

WATCH: MS Dhoni Kills It With Humour, Threatens To Leave Captaincy If CSK Bowlers Don't Stop Bowling Extras. (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Moeen Ali starred for Chennai Super Kings to help the team post a 12-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at their fortress — the M A Chidambaram stadium — in their opening home match of the ongoing IPL on Monday.

Gaikwad slammed his second successive fifty and shared 110 runs for the opening wicket with Conway (47 off 29) as CSK posted a commanding 217 for 7 after being sent into bat. In reply Lucknow fell short by 12 runs as the Yellow Army registered their first win of the season.

After the match, the former India captain talked about his side conceding as many as 18 extras during the 2nd innings.

“Terrific high-scoring game. All of us were thinking how the wicket would be. It was the perfect first game that could happen. I thought it would be much slower. But it was a wicket where you could score runs. I was quite surprised with the wicket. But we’ll have to see if we can produce a wicket like this game after game,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

Dhoni took a jibe at his bowlers and warned them with his sense of humour that if they don’t improve, then they should find another captain as he will be off. CSK during LSG’s run-chase conceded 3 no-balls, 13 wides and 2 leg-byes.

“Fast bowling we need to slightly improve. Need to bowl according to the conditions. What is important is to keep an eye as to what the opposition bowlers are doing. One more thing is they’ll have to bowl no no-balls or extra wides. Or they’ll have to play under a new captain. It will be my second warning and then I’ll be off. Only reason we’ve scored those runs is if the surface is nice,” Dhoni warned in his intimidating ‘Thala’ style.

Chennai play their next match against Mumbai Indians, this coming Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium.

