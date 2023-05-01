Home

Who Will Be MS Dhoni’s Heir At Chennai Super Kings? Wasim Akram Picks His Favourite

Ajinkya Rahane is a proven leader in Indian Premier League, having captained Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders previously.

MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to four IPL titles. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Will MS Dhoni retire after the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023? That’s the biggest question doing the rounds at the moment. While there has been speculations about Dhoni hanging his gloves after this season, the former Indian skipper too hinted at his retirement several times during the ongoing tournament.

With Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming stating on Sunday that the skipper hasn’t indicated anything, the mystery over Dhoni’s retirement grew a notch above. Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has chosen his favourite to succeed Dhoni at CSK.

“I think Chennai won’t get a better option than (Ajinkya) Rahane as he is a local player and has become consistent. As we have seen, local players are more successful in franchise tournaments,” Akram was quoted as saying to Sportskeeda.

Justifying his selection, Akram said, “Foreign players are not capable of leading since they cannot even recall the names of their teammates. Rahane will therefore make a great captain for Chennai if Dhoni decides he has had enough.” Dhoni had indicated the last season that IPL 2023 might be his last after he passed on the captaincy baton to Ravindra Jadeja.

However, with Jadeja failing completely, Dhoni had to take up captaincy midway into IPL 2022. CSK finished a rare ninth. Many also believe that England’s Test skipper Ben Stokes might be elevated to CSK captaincy after the franchise spent a whopping Rs 16.25 crores during the IPL 2023 auction.

For the unknown, Stokes was able to play just two games in the ongoing competition before being sidelined with an injury. Meanwhile, at CSK, Rahane has found a new lease of life as he showed his class with some game-changing knocks. He has so far scored 224 runs this season that also includes two half-centuries.

