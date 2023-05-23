By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IPL 2023: Why Broadcaster Shows Trees In Place Of Dot Balls During CSK vs GT Clash? | Explained
BCCI has taken a great initiative to plant 500 trees for every dot ball bowled in IPL 2023 playoffs.
New Delhi: IPL 2023 broadcasters are showing the tree emoji in place of dot balls during the Qualifier 1 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday. According to the sources, BCCI plans to plant 500 trees for each dot ball bowled in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023.
Also Read:
- LIVE BUZZ | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: Broadcaster Showing Tree For Dot ball Photo Goes Viral
- Gujarat vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: GT vs CSK Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, MA Chidambaram Stadium, 7:30 PM IST May 23, Tuesday
- IPL 2023, Eliminator, LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants Face Mumbai Indians Batting Monster In Elimination Battle
BCCI has taken a great initiative to plant 500 trees for every dot ball bowled in IPL 2023 playoffs.
You may like to read
The BCCI will be planting 500 trees for each dot ball bowled in IPL 2023 Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Ac3xVog3UH
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 23, 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.