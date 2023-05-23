Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Why Broadcaster Shows Trees In Place Of Dot Balls During CSK vs GT Clash? | Explained

IPL 2023: Why Broadcaster Shows Trees In Place Of Dot Balls During CSK vs GT Clash? | Explained

BCCI has taken a great initiative to plant 500 trees for every dot ball bowled in IPL 2023 playoffs.

Why Broadcaster Shows Trees In Place Of Dot Balls During CSK vs GT Clash? | Explained

New Delhi: IPL 2023 broadcasters are showing the tree emoji in place of dot balls during the Qualifier 1 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday. According to the sources, BCCI plans to plant 500 trees for each dot ball bowled in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League 2023.

BCCI has taken a great initiative to plant 500 trees for every dot ball bowled in IPL 2023 playoffs.

You may like to read

The BCCI will be planting 500 trees for each dot ball bowled in IPL 2023 Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Ac3xVog3UH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 23, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES