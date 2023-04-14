Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Winless Delhi Capitals Need To Fire In Unison To Effect Turnaround

IPL 2023: Winless Delhi Capitals Need To Fire In Unison To Effect Turnaround

The Capitals are enduring a poor start to the season as they have lost all their four games to remain pointless in the tournament so far.

Winless Delhi Capitals Need To Fire In Unison To Effect Turnaround

Bengaluru: Winless in the tournament so far, Delhi Capitals need to fire as a unit if they have to effect a turnaround as they gear up to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL match in Bengaluru on April 15, 2023.

The Capitals are enduring a poor start to the season as they have lost all their four games to remain pointless in the tournament so far.

You may like to read

Nothing is going right for the David Warner-led side and the team’s think-tank is struggling to stem the rot that has set in.

Warner and his deputy Axar Patel have carried the team’s batting attack with all others failing miserably.

Axar’s comeos have been the only silver lining for Delhi this season.

Warner is second in the leading run getters’ list but his strike rate of 114.83 is a concern. He has been struggling to score runs at rapid rate and DC losing wickets in heaps has only made the Australian’s task harder.

Prithvi Shaw’s technical problems against top-quality pace attacks have come to the fore, which is something that can’t be fixed quickly. Manish Pandey, who came in place of Sarfaraz Khan, has also failed to contribute. Handed a debut Yash Dhull lasted just four balls against MI.

The team’s poor bench-strength in terms of Indian talent means the coaching staff now only has Ripal Patel to fall back on.

DC, however, could bring in Phil Salt in place of Rovman Powel. The hard-hitting English batter is known for his attacking innings at the start and could keep the run-rate in check while Warner plays the anchoring role.

Delhi’s pacers have been taken to the cleaners although Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman did well against MI albeit in a losing cause. But more will be expected of them at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is a belter of a track.

Spinners Axar and Kuldeep Yadav are also yet to churn out match-winning performances.

RCB, on the other hand, will look to get back to winning ways.

After making a winning start, RCB lost their way, falling to back-to-back defeats.

The likes of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have contributed with the bat and would be eyeing another good show come Saturday. Glenn Maxwell being back amongst runs is also a good sign for the hosts.

Mohammed Siraj has been exceptional with the new ball but death bowling woes continue to plague RCB as their bowlers have leaked runs at an alarmingly high rate.

Death overs specialist Harshal Patel has looked a jaded version of himself and RCB would hope others step up.

Star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has linked up with the squad and is expected to walk right into the playing XI, strengthening the bowling department.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Yash Dhull.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudesai, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav and Michael Bracewell.

Match starts at 3:30 PM IST.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.