IPL 2023: Young England Spinner Rehan Ahmed Pulls Out Of Auction: Reports

Rehan Ahmed made history in the third Test against Pakistan as he became England’s youngest-everer bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Tests.

Rehan Ahmed poses after England's third Test win against Pakistan. (Image: ECB/Twitter)

New Delhi: Young England spinner Rehan Ahmed has reportedly withdrawn from the upcoming IPL 2023 auction that is set to take place in Kochi on Friday with an aim to focus on his County cricket.

According to reports from PA news agency, Rehan wants to work on his red-ball skills with his County side Leicestershire over the prospect of getting a lucrative IPL deal. The 18-year-old became England’s youngest ever to play Test cricket.

He also became the youngest ever England bowler to take a five-wicket haul helping the visitors win the third and final Test in Karachi and sweeping the series 3-0. Rehan had entered his name with a base price of INR 40 lakhs.

Earlier, England head coach Brendon McCullum backed the youngster’s participation in IPL. “It would be great,” McCullum told BBC Test Match Special. “It would be awesome if he did. I’ve been involved with the IPL a couple of times so sometimes it works out for guys and sometimes it doesn’t. Why not?”