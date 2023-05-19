Home

IPL 2023: Yusuf Pathan Lashes Out At SRH Management For Omitting Umran Malik, Says He Needed Your Support

Yusuf Pathan Lashes Out At SRH Management For Omitting Umran Malik, Says He Needed Your Support. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: All is not going well for Umran Malik in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 as the Jammu and Kashmir speedster, who headlined the last two IPLs for his sheer pace is now warming benches for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Former India star Yusuf Pathan has lashed out at the SRH management for not supporting Malik.

Pathan said that Malik badly needed support from his franchise this year and the Orange Army have failed to utilise him. He is India’s future and have played quite well whenever he has donned the national jersey.

“Last year, Umran Malik performed really well, and you all took credit for that. But this year, he needed your support. But did he get that? Was he utilised properly? He is a young bowler, he is India’s future. And he has played well for India whenever he turned up in international colours. You haven’t used him properly, and the same can be said for many players in the franchise,” Yusuf said to ESPNcricinfo.

He also slammed the management for not using Abhishek Sharma as well to his potential.

“You should know when to back your players. If you talk about Abhishek Sharma… you played him as an opener last year and he did well. But this year, you juggled with his batting positions, and even benched him at one point. You’re supposed to play with opposition’s mind, not with your own players’!” he further added.

Apart from mismanagement of players, Hyderabad have been poor in all departments and as a result, they are languishing at the bottom of the table. Coming to Umran, he has played only 7 matches and have scalped 5 wickets.

