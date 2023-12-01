Home

IPL 2024: 1166 Players To Go Under The Hammer In Mini-Auction; Rachin Ravindra, Travis Head To Take Centre-Stage : Report

The IPL 2024 auction will be held in the United Arab Emirates on 19th December.

IPL 2024 Auction will be held in Dubai. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: Less than three weeks away from the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction for the 2024 season, we already have the list of players, who all will be going under the hammer in Dubai on 19th December. Reportedly a total of 1166 players will be part of the auction and among them ICC World Cup 2023 stars in Rachin Ravindra and Travis Head, the hero in the final will be taking centre-stage.

Among the 1,166 players, 830 are Indians, with 336 being foreigners as per a report by Cricbuzz. The list boasts of only 212 capped players and 909 are uncapped. 45 cricketers have registered their name from associate nations.

Only 18 capped India players will be there in the auction. It includes the likes of Varun Aaron, KS Bharat, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivam Mavi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Harshal Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Barinder Sran, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Hanuma Vihari, Sandeep Warrier and the experienced Umesh Yadav.

Harshal Patel, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav, who all have been released by their franchises recently will go at a base price of Rs 2 cr. The remaining 14 players will have a base price of Rs 50 lakhs each.

The report also said that BCCI have requested all the franchises to add additional players to the auction if they wish so. If the players are interested and eligible will be automatically drafted among the already registered players.

The board has also reportedly informed that only 77 slots can be filled and out of which maximum 33 cricketers can be overseas.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.