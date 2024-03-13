  • Home
IPL 2024: AB de Villiers DUBS Hardik Pandya Replacing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians Captain as ‘Big Controversy’

Hailing MI as an 'extremely successful' team, de Villiers said they seemed to have moved on from Rohit. 

Published: March 13, 2024 7:14 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma shared the same dressing room at Mumbai Indians from 2015 to 2021.

Mumbai: Not long back, there was a lot of hue and cry when Rohit Sharma was removed as the Mumbai Indians captain for the upcoming season of the IPL and Hardik Pandya was appointed the new leader. With less than 10 days to go for the start of the IPL season, fans and plaudits are yet to get over it. Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers, who has been part of the IPL, reckoned it was a ‘big controversy’. Hailing MI as an ‘extremely successful’ team, de Villiers said they seemed to have moved on from Rohit.

