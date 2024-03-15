Home

IPL 2024: Ambati Rayudu’s Advice To MS Dhoni – ‘Promote Someone To Captain CSK In Middle Overs’

At 42, MS Dhoni is likely to play his final season at Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni is also the only captain after Rohit Sharma to win five IPL titles.

MS Dhoni warmps up during CSK's training session in Chennai.

Bengaluru: Former Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu felt MS Dhoni should groom a new leader by making use of the Impact Player Rule in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL). At 42, Dhoni is likely going to play his final IPL season. However, there has been no indication as who will succeed him captain at CSK. The five-time champions had given captaincy duties to Ravindra Jadeja in 2022 but the left-arm spinner stepped down midway through the tournament following a series of losses and handed back the leadership role to Dhoni.

Although Dhoni hadn’t spoken about retirement, his ‘play one more season’ remark after leading CSK to fifth title last year does give an indication. Moreover, his ‘new role for himself’ post on Facebook last month has already created a social media buzz.

“With the Impact Player rule, he (Dhoni) can take a back seat and promote someone to captain their side in the middle (overs). So this year might be a transition year for CSK. If it’s his last year, if he decides to play for a few more years, I think he would be the captain. I would personally like to see him as a captain,” Rayudu opined during Star Sports Press Room.

Rayudu, who will be making his debut as commentator during IPL 2024, added that Dhoni is unlikely to promote himself up the order and would rather give opportunity to a youngster. “With Dhoni bhai you never know, but knowing him and what’s happened in the last few seasons, I doubt that he would really promote himself up the order and he would promote a youngster there because (New Zealand’s Devon) Conway is injured.

“I’m sure with his batting he may promote himself one or two up, but not in the top order,” said Rayudu, who has played 55 ODIs and six T20Is for India and was the CSK batting mainstay for several years, with his peak coming in 2018 when he scored 602 runs.

Rayudu added that Dhoni keeps faith in players once they find a place in his short-list. “He (Dhoni) observes the team, and the players and how they are going about, who is ready, who is not ready, then he fills up his 12-13 players quietly and he keeps them constant for the whole season,” said Rayudu.

