Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Event to Start at 1:00 PM IST!
live

LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Event to Start at 1:00 PM IST!

LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: 333 players to go under the hammer at the auction. When will the event in Dubai start on December 19, Tuesday? All you need to know. 

Updated: December 18, 2023 5:11 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IPL Auction, IPL Auction live updates, IPL Auction live, IPL Auction updates, IPL Auction live online updates, IPL Auction 2024, IPL Auction 2023 live updates, IPL Auction 2024 live updates, IPL Auction 2024 time, IPL Auction schedule, IPL Auction squads, IPL Auction full list, IPL Auction list of players, IPL Auction players list, IPL Auction 2024 players list, IPL 2024 Nilami, IPL Nilami, MI, KKR, CSK, RR, GT, LSG, RCB, DC, SRH, PBKS,IPL Auction live streaming, IPL Auction free live streaming
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates

LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: We are a night’s sleep away from the extravaganza in Dubai where at the Indian Premier League auction, 333 players go under the hammer, hoping to get a buyer and a team. It will be exciting with some incredible Indian talent would be in the fray. We are truly expecting some fierce bidding at the auction. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Dec 18, 2023 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: We will have a LIVE session at 11 AM IST. A number of special guests would be joining us for the session.

  • Dec 18, 2023 4:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: Sanjay Manjrekar said, “Rohit Sharma will be the same batter, excited to see him as pure batter, I just hope Hardik doesn’t feel the pressure – he is a proven leader, it makes lots of cricket sense to bring in Hardik Pandya”.

  • Dec 18, 2023 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: Australian Mitchell Starc went to RCB to be the most expensive player for Rs 18.5 crore in the mock auction.

  • Dec 18, 2023 3:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: Former India opener Akash Chopra (DC) gets Shahrukh Khan for Rs 10.50 Crore in IPL Mock Auction on Jio Cinema.

  • Dec 18, 2023 3:14 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: Premier Australian batter Steven Smith went unsold in the Jio Cinema mock auction.
  • Dec 18, 2023 3:06 PM IST
    IPL mock auction results so far:
    Mitchell Starc – 18.5 Crore INR
    Gerald Coetzee – 18 Crore INR
    Pat Cummins – 17.5 Crore INR
    Shardul Thakur – 14 Crore INR
    Dilshan Madushanka – 10.5 Crore INR
    Harry Brook – 9.5 Crore INR
    Wanindu Hasaranga – 8.5 Crore INR
  • Dec 18, 2023 3:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: With 333 players, including 214 Indian and 119 overseas players, vying for spots in the mini auction, the franchises have limited slots available — only 77 spots are open across the teams.

  • Dec 18, 2023 3:02 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: The simulated bidding war saw Pat Cummins fetching a whopping Rs 17.5 crores, closely followed by Shardul Thakur, who racks up a significant bag at Rs. 14 crores.

  • Dec 18, 2023 2:57 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: New Zealand star Michael Bracewell went to Lucknow Super Giants LSG for Rs 4.5 cr in Jio Cinema mock auction.

  • Dec 18, 2023 2:56 PM IST

    HILARIOUS…

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.