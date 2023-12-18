Home

Sports

LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Bidding Wars, New Records And Lots of Drama BECKONS!

live

LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Bidding Wars, New Records And Lots of Drama BECKONS!

LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: 333 players to go under the hammer at the auction. When will the event in Dubai start on December 19, Tuesday? All you need to know.

IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates

LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: We are hours away from the start of the mini-auction where 333 players go under the hammer. With bidding wars, new records and lot’s of drama on the cards; you would surely not like to be in the shoes of the franchise owners at this point of time. Who will break the bank and who will miss out; we will find all that out. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest at the auction.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.