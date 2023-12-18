Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Bidding Wars, New Records And Lots of Drama BECKONS!
LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Bidding Wars, New Records And Lots of Drama BECKONS!

LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: 333 players to go under the hammer at the auction. When will the event in Dubai start on December 19, Tuesday? All you need to know. 

Updated: December 18, 2023 11:13 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: We are hours away from the start of the mini-auction where 333 players go under the hammer. With bidding wars, new records and lot’s of drama on the cards; you would surely not like to be in the shoes of the franchise owners at this point of time. Who will break the bank and who will miss out; we will find all that out. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest at the auction.

Live Updates

  • Dec 18, 2023 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: A lot of hopes pinned on Mitchell Starc. We are expecting a bidding war for him. Can he become the highest-ever paid IPL player in the history edging Sam Curran?

  • Dec 18, 2023 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: With bidding wars, new records and lot’s of drama on the cards; you would surely not like to be in the shoes of the franchise owners at this point of time.

  • Dec 18, 2023 9:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Mallika Sagar is all set to become the first female auctioneer in the history of IPL. This is surely be a landmark moment and eyes will be on her.

  • Dec 18, 2023 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody reckons Steve Smith will go unsold and Mitchell Starc will break the all-time record.

  • Dec 18, 2023 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Full availability for IPL 2024 has been assured for players from Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe. BCCI provides update on overseas players’ availability; Hazlewood to miss first five weeks.

  • Dec 18, 2023 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Stephen Fleming will be present at the Auction Table for CSK after 4 years. Nostalgic moment for the Yellow Army.

  • Dec 18, 2023 8:15 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Who will bid for Baba Indrajith? He hit 64 with stitches on his face in the VHT Semis. Indrajith was also the highest run getter for Tamil Nadu adding 330 runs in eight games. His commitment filled with consistency has opened doors to get picked in IPL.
  • Dec 18, 2023 8:06 PM IST

    He is there in Dubai…

  • Dec 18, 2023 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Punjab Kings head coach Trevor Bayliss to skip Sydney Thunder’s BBL match for IPL auction. Bayliss is expected to be in Dubai for the auction.

  • Dec 18, 2023 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: “I think they will go for Josh Hazlewood. He will be really good up there in Mohali as well,” Hogg reckons.

