Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc, Travis Head Eye Big BUCKS!
live

LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc, Travis Head Eye Big BUCKS!

LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: 333 players to go under the hammer at the auction. When will the event in Dubai start on December 19, Tuesday? All you need to know. 

Updated: December 19, 2023 8:33 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IPL Auction, IPL Auction live updates, IPL Auction live, IPL Auction updates, IPL Auction live online updates, IPL Auction 2024, IPL Auction 2023 live updates, IPL Auction 2024 live updates, IPL Auction 2024 time, IPL Auction schedule, IPL Auction squads, IPL Auction full list, IPL Auction list of players, IPL Auction players list, IPL Auction 2024 players list, IPL 2024 Nilami, IPL Nilami, MI, KKR, CSK, RR, GT, LSG, RCB, DC, SRH, PBKS,IPL Auction live streaming, IPL Auction free live streaming
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates

LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: We are hours away from the start of the mini-auction where 333 players go under the hammer. With bidding wars, new records and lot’s of drama on the cards; you would surely not like to be in the shoes of the franchise owners at this point of time. Who will break the bank and who will miss out; we will find all that out. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest at the auction.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Dec 19, 2023 8:33 AM IST
    IPL 2024 auction details:
    Date – 19th December
    Time – 1 pm IST
    TV – Star Sports
    Streaming – JioCinema.
  • Dec 19, 2023 8:12 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Rishabh Pant said, “I am feeling much better, recovery in process – hopefully in a few months time I will be fully fit”.

  • Dec 19, 2023 8:08 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc and Travis Head would be in demand and a number of teams could gun for them. They surely have the game to break the bank.

  • Dec 19, 2023 8:05 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: We will be doing a FB LIVE today where we would have Virat Kohli’s doppleganger joining us along with Shikhar Dhawan and MS Dhoni’s lookalikes. It is surely going to be interesting.

  • Dec 19, 2023 7:39 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Ricky Ponting said, “Rohit Sharma is my favourite player from this generation. His pull shots/hook shots are far far better than me.”

  • Dec 19, 2023 7:37 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Suresh Raina when asked about his mock auction strategy said: “I just wanted to bid for everyone without even looking at players name so that they don’t get unsold like me.”

  • Dec 19, 2023 7:35 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: 19-year-old Rehan Ahmed has been asked by ECB to withdraw his name from IPL because he is young and should not spend much time away from home.

  • Dec 19, 2023 7:33 AM IST

    This will give you goosebumps…

  • Dec 19, 2023 7:30 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: BCCI is set to announce an incentive plan for uncapped players ahead of IPL 2024 auction. This is to reward the players who earn International cap in between the seasons, it can double up if their min fee is Rs 50 Lakhs as they play 10 or more games for India.

  • Dec 19, 2023 7:28 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Shardul Thakur and Manish Pandey could be the seasoned Indian players who could break the bank. The two have been proven match-winners and they would be hoping for a good amount at the auction.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.