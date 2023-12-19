Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Nilami STARTS!
live

Updated: December 19, 2023 1:22 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates

LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: We are hours away from the start of the mini-auction where 333 players go under the hammer. With bidding wars, new records and lot’s of drama on the cards; you would surely not like to be in the shoes of the franchise owners at this point of time. Who will break the bank and who will miss out; we will find all that out. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest at the auction.

Live Updates

  • Dec 19, 2023 1:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Next up, it is Rillie Roussow on the auction. Roussow goes UNSOLD!

  • Dec 19, 2023 1:20 PM IST

    So, Powell goes to the Royals for Rs 7.4 Cr.

  • Dec 19, 2023 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Both the teams are going for it. KKR and RR are going for it, they have already reached 7-cr-mark. What a start this is!

  • Dec 19, 2023 1:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: So yes, the auction starts and it is Rovman Powell who goes under the hammer. KKR and RR are going for it. There is already a bidding war.

  • Dec 19, 2023 1:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: So we are ready to get underway shortly. Arun Dhumal is speaking from the Dias. This is exciting, we are almost ready to get rolling.

  • Dec 19, 2023 12:55 PM IST
    SET 2 – CAPPED ALL-ROUNDERS
    Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) – Base Price: INR 200 lakh
    Pat Cummins (Australia) – Base Price: INR 200 lakh
    Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) – Base Price: INR 150 lakh
    Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) – Base Price: INR 100 lakh
    Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan) – Base Price: INR 50 lakh
    Harshal Patel (India) – Base Price: INR 200 lakh
    Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) – Base Price: INR 50 lakh
    Shardul Thakur (India) – Base Price: INR 200 lakh
    Chris Woakes (England) – Base Price: INR 200 lakh
  • Dec 19, 2023 12:55 PM IST
    SET 1 – CAPPED BATTERS
    Harry Brook (England) – Base Price: INR 200 lakh
    Travis Head (Australia) – Base Price: INR 200 lakh
    Karun Nair (India) – Base Price: INR 50 lakh
    Manish Pandey (India) – Base Price: INR 50 lakh
    Rovman Powell (West Indies) – Base Price: INR 100 lakh
    Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) – Base Price: INR 200 lakh
    Steve Smith (Australia) – Base Price: INR 200 lakh
  • Dec 19, 2023 12:49 PM IST

  • Dec 19, 2023 12:48 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Alright, Rishabh Pant enters the Coca-Cola Arena in style. He is looking dapper in his black shades.

  • Dec 19, 2023 12:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Okay, so Gautam Gambhir has already reached the venue for the event which starts in minutes from now.

