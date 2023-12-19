Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Starc Becomes Costliest Player in IPL HISTORY!

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction: Follow LIVE updates from the IPL 2024 auction of Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Updated: December 19, 2023 4:07 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: We are hours away from the start of the mini-auction where 333 players go under the hammer. With bidding wars, new records and lot’s of drama on the cards; you would surely not like to be in the shoes of the franchise owners at this point of time. Who will break the bank and who will miss out; we will find all that out. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest at the auction.

  • Dec 19, 2023 4:07 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Next up is a set of spinners. Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Ish Sodhi, Mujeeb Rahman, all went unsold.

  • Dec 19, 2023 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Mitchell Starc has already became the costliest player in IPL history. He goes to KKR for record Rs 24.75 cr.

  • Dec 19, 2023 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Starc has already breached the Rs 7 Cr-mark and looks good for more. Guess what, KKR is in it now. This is surely going past the Rs 15 Cr-mark.

  • Dec 19, 2023 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Okay, so here is the moment of the auction as Mitchell Starc goes under the hammer. The Capital and Mumbai Indians are in for it. A lot of discussions going on at the moment.

  • Dec 19, 2023 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Umesh Yadav sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 5.8 Cr.

  • Dec 19, 2023 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Okay, so CSK gave it a thought and then backed out. RCB lap him up for Rs 11.5 Cr.

  • Dec 19, 2023 3:20 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Alzarri Joseph has bidders in Bangalore and Lucknow. Joseph has also set the auction on fire. He has also breached the Rs 10 Cr-mark.

  • Dec 19, 2023 3:16 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: The Knights lap up Chetan Sakariya for Rs 50 lakh.

  • Dec 19, 2023 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Lockie Ferguson goes UNSOLD.

  • Dec 19, 2023 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: KKR place a bid for KS Bharat. The Knights will now keep him. He gets Rs 50 lakh.

