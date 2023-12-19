Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: SRH Lap Up Cummins For Record Rs 20.5 Cr, Mitchell Bag Rs 14 cr Paycheque From CSK
live

LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: SRH Lap Up Cummins For Record Rs 20.5 Cr, Mitchell Bag Rs 14 cr Paycheque From CSK

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction: Follow LIVE updates from the IPL 2024 auction of Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Updated: December 19, 2023 2:43 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

IPL Auction, IPL Auction live updates, IPL Auction live, IPL Auction updates, IPL Auction live online updates, IPL Auction 2024, IPL Auction 2023 live updates, IPL Auction 2024 live updates, IPL Auction 2024 time, IPL Auction schedule, IPL Auction squads, IPL Auction full list, IPL Auction list of players, IPL Auction players list, IPL Auction 2024 players list, IPL 2024 Nilami, IPL Nilami, MI, KKR, CSK, RR, GT, LSG, RCB, DC, SRH, PBKS,IPL Auction live streaming, IPL Auction free live streaming
IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates

LIVE UPDATES | IPL Auction 2024: We are hours away from the start of the mini-auction where 333 players go under the hammer. With bidding wars, new records and lot’s of drama on the cards; you would surely not like to be in the shoes of the franchise owners at this point of time. Who will break the bank and who will miss out; we will find all that out. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest at the auction.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Dec 19, 2023 2:41 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: The bids are going up for Mitchell. This was not on the cards, this is hence extremely interesting. Chennai Super Kings out bid everyone and bag Mitchell for 14 crores.

  • Dec 19, 2023 2:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Daryll Mitchell is really upping the heat at the auction. Punjab and Delhi are gunning for him and he too has breached the Rs 10 Cr-mark.

  • Dec 19, 2023 2:25 PM IST

    PBKS lap up Harshal Patel for Rs 11.75 Cr.

  • Dec 19, 2023 2:25 PM IST

    Cummins has set social media on fire.

  • Dec 19, 2023 2:23 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Indian star Harshal Patel has also amped it up. Teams are bidding for him and he has crossed the Rs. 10 Cr-mark. The Titans and Punjab are vying for him.

  • Dec 19, 2023 2:14 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Cummins creates IPL history by becoming the costliest player ever. He has already crossed Sam Curran. Cummins sold for Rs 20.5 Cr to SRH.

  • Dec 19, 2023 2:11 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: RCB and CSK are having a long discussion about Cummins. He has already reached Rs 12 Cr. He has now reached Rs 17 Cr.

  • Dec 19, 2023 2:09 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Cummins has set the auction on fire. He is already at Rs 7 Cr. Cummins has broken the Rs 10-Cr-barrier.

  • Dec 19, 2023 2:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Pat Cummins under the hammer now. Chennai bids for him. He is at Rs 2 Cr. Mumbai are now interested in him. Okay, so RCB are in it now. It is a three-way war for Cummins.

  • Dec 19, 2023 2:03 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2024 Auction: Azmatullah Omarzai under the hammer and Titans place a bid. Titans get him for Rs 50 lakhs.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.