IPL 2024 Auction: Rachin Ravindra And Other ODI World Cup 2023 Stars Who Can Break The BANK!

IPL 2024 Auction: Rachin Ravindra would be on the wish list of a number of franchises this auction season.

IPL 2024 Auction: ODI WC 2023 Stars Who Could Set Auction on FIRE

Kolkata: After the ongoing ODI World Cup is over, the focus would shift to the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction that takes place on December 19 in Dubai. Thanks to some good performances in the ODI WC, there are a number of international stars who will be hopeful of getting a good deal at the IPL 2024 auction. It will be a mini-auction. The purse for each team has further been increased from INR 95 crore from the last auction to INR 100 crore for the IPL 2024 auction. So, who are the new names that can break the bank at the auction process.

Rachin Ravindra: The New Zealand all-rounder has been extremely impressive with the bat and the ball in the ODI WC. He would be on the wish list of a number of franchises this auction season. He can win games with the bat and the ball and the Indian conditions would help his style of play further.

Dunith Wellalage: The young Sri Lankan all-rounder impressed all during the Asia Cup. He has a knack of picking up big wickets and in the Indian conditions he will get assistance and hence he could be a great addition for franchises. The Lankan cricketer could land himself a real good deal.

Dilshan Madhushanka: The left-arm pacer has been in red-hot form in the ODI WC. He is among the top wicket-takers with 21 scalps to his name in eight matches. The 21 wickets include a four-wicket haul and a fifer. With his left-armer’s angle, the Lankan pacer could be in business at the upcoming IPL auction.

