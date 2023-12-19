Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2024 Auction: Twitter Erupts As Pat Cummins Breaks All IPL Records

IPL 2024 Auction: Twitter Erupts As Pat Cummins Breaks All IPL Records

Pat Cummins became the first player in history of Indian Premier League to breach the 20 crores mark during IPL 2024 Auction.

Updated: December 19, 2023 2:34 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

Pat Cummins, Pat Cummins Sold, Pat Cummins IPL, Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pat Cummins auction, Pat Cummins IPL most expensive players, Pat Cummins IPL expensive players, MS Dhoni, Flintoff, Pietersen, Bond, Pollard, Gambhir, Jadeja, Maxwell, Yuvraj, Watson, Stokes, Unadkat, Cummins, Morris, Kishan, IPL, IPL 2024, IPL auction, IPL mini auction, IPL retentions, Indian Premier League, IPL retention, IPL trade, IPL 2024 auction, IPL auction, IPL auction live, IPL auction most expensive players each year, IPL most expensive players each year, IPL auction most expensive players, IPL most expensive players each year, subramaniam badrinath, rachin ravindra, travis head, mitchell starc, pat cummins, ipl 2024 auction, IPL 2024 auction, ipl auction most expensive player, most expensive ipl player, ipl auction, costliest ipl auction player, Cricket News
Kavyra Maran and Pat Cummins (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Australian captain Pat Cummins shatters all previous IPL records and became the most expensive player in IPL history after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought the star pacer for an astonishing amount of 20.50 crores. The record was earlier held by England’s Sam Curran who joined Punjab Kings for an amount of 18.50 crores.

Trending Now

Pat Cummins is also the first player in the history of the Indian Premier League to breach the 20 crores mark. This happened days after the star pacer led Australia to a memorable victory in the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

You may like to read

Sunrisers

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.