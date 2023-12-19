Home

IPL 2024 Auction: Twitter Erupts As Pat Cummins Breaks All IPL Records

Pat Cummins became the first player in history of Indian Premier League to breach the 20 crores mark during IPL 2024 Auction.

Kavyra Maran and Pat Cummins (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Australian captain Pat Cummins shatters all previous IPL records and became the most expensive player in IPL history after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought the star pacer for an astonishing amount of 20.50 crores. The record was earlier held by England’s Sam Curran who joined Punjab Kings for an amount of 18.50 crores.

Pat Cummins is also the first player in the history of the Indian Premier League to breach the 20 crores mark. This happened days after the star pacer led Australia to a memorable victory in the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Thank you kavya for saving RCB

20 cr for Cummins#iplauction2024 #IPL2024Auction pic.twitter.com/LHrtApkamH — HARSHIT SUMIT SRIVASTAVA (@abviratislife) December 19, 2023

Thank you kavya for saving RCB

Queen Kavya broke the 20 Cr mark for Pat Cummins pic.twitter.com/O2dso3RT4v — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) December 19, 2023

– WORLD CUP

– ASHES

– WTC

– 20 CR in IPL Living his life pic.twitter.com/c6T32i9rVv — Oxygen (@imOxYoX18) December 19, 2023

