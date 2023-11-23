Home

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings To Miss All-Rounder Ben Stokes’ Services In Upcoming Edition

Ben Stokes came out of retirement to play for England in the recently-concluded ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Ben Stokes played just two games for CSK in IPL 2023.

New Delhi: All-rounder Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League, his franchise Chennai Super Kings announced on Thursday. Stokes’ decision comes after the England Test captain wants to manage his workload and fitness.

“England Test captain, all-rounder Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for IPL 2024 to manage his workload and fitness. Stokes, 32, became a part of the Super Kings ahead of the successful IPL 2023. He recently participated in the ODI World Cup 2023, which he came out of retirement for,” CSK said.

“The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a 5-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June 2024,” the statement added.

