IPL 2024: CSK Captain MS Dhoni Joins Chennai Super Kings Training In Chepauk – WATCH VIDEO

Chennai Super Kings will open their IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 in Chennai.

MS Dhoni at CSK's training session on Thursday.

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni joined the team’s practice session on Thursday for the first time ahead of the upcoming session. Displaying his vintage hair look, Dhoni spent a reasonable time at the nets at the Chepauk Stadium. Seated at the back side of the team bus, Dhoni also waved at the fans on its way to the stadium. For the unknown, Dhoni is only the second captain after Rohit Sharma to win five IPL titles.

