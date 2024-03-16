Home

Sports

IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Tickets To Begin Online On March 18; Here Is Step By Step Guide To Book Ticket

IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Tickets To Begin Online On March 18; Here Is Step By Step Guide To Book Ticket

There will be massive buzz around Virat Kohli as T20 World Cup 2024 is coming just after the IPL.

IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Tickets To Begin Online On March 18; Here Is Step By Step Guide To Book Ticket

New Delhi: Indian Premier League 2024 is scheduled to start from March 22 where defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take Royal Challengers Bangalore at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both CSK and RCB are the most followed franchises of the tournament because of their star players like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. This will be special for fans as they will witness MS Dhoni playing on the field after a year and this will likely be the last season for the CSK skipper.

On the other hand, there are questions over Virat Kohli’s selection for the T20 World Cup because of his strike rate and this IPL will be the last chance for cricketers to cement their spot in the marquee event which will be played in the USA and West Indies in June.

The online sale of tickets for the opener clash of IPL will start from the 18th of March 2024. Fans can book their tickets from the Paytm app or the insider.in website. There are reports that the price of the ticket will start from 1,700 and will go upto 7,500.

Here is all you need to know if you are going to witness CSK vs RCB clash at Chepauk.

The entry gates of MA Chidambaran Stadium will open at 4.30pm for the inaugural game on 22nd of March.

No plastic will be allowed in the premises as MA Chidambaram stadium is plastic free zone.

There will be free RO drinking water for fans in all stands.

Patrons buying online tickets will be allowed entry by scanning e-tickets with barcode/ QR code at the gate. Patrons will be denied entry if scanners find them to be duplicate.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.