IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Target Travis Head For Upcoming Season After World Cup Final Heroics

Travis Head has been in scintillating form for Australia in 2023 across formats.

Travis Head has been thorn in India's neck in 2023. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Following Travis Head’s whirlwind century in the ODI World Cup 2023 final against India, the Australian opener has fallen into Delhi Capitals’ radar ahead of IPL 2024 auction that is set to take place in Dubai next month. Riding on Head’s 137, Australia beat India by six wickets in the final to lift the World Cup for the sixth time.

