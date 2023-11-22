Home

Sports

IPL 2024: Devdutt Padikkal Set To Leave Rajasthan Royals, Likely To Join Lucknow Super Giants – Reports

Devdutt Padikkal made his IPL debut with Royal Challengers Bangalore before shifting base to Rajasthan Royals.

Devdutt Padikkal played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL for two seasons. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Opener Devdutt Padikkal is set for a move to Lucknow Super Giants from Rajasthan Royals ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, according to reports. The left-hander made waves in IPL 2020 when he burst on the scene with Royal Challengers Bangalore before moving to Rajasthan. With the IPL 2024 player’s auction set to be held next month, Padikkal is set for the big move before the bidding war starts.

Padikkal came into RCB in 2019 after he was bought for Rs 20 lakhs in the auction. He didn’t play a single game that season before grabbing the eyeballs next year with 473 runs in 15 matches to win the Emerging Player of the Season award.

Padikkal continued his momentum in the 2021 edition too, accumulating 411 runs before the star-studded side decided to release him. Following his superb run with RCB, the southpaw was bought for a whopping Rs 7.75 crore by Rajasthan. But he failed to do the same in his new franchise. The next two seasons he scored 376 and 261 runs respectively.

With Padikkal not providing much faith with his Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy performances, the Royals management have reportedly decided to releese him. Meanwhile, LSG have parted ways with mentor Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday. The former India cricketer joined his previous franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in a similar capacity. Earlier, LSG roped in Australian Justin Langer in place of Andy Flower as head coach.

