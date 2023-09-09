Home

IPL 2024: Ex-RCB Assistant Coach Sridharan Sriram Joins Lucknow Super Giants Backroom Staff

Former India spinner Sridharan Sriram has earlier worked with RCB in IPL and also national teams like Australia and Bangladesh.

Sridharan Sriram has played eight ODIs for India. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: After Justin Langer, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have announced former India spinner Sridharan Sriram as an assistant coach ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, the franchise announced on Saturday. Sriram thus joins head coach Langer and mentor Gautam Gambhir, alongside Vijay Dahiya (assistant coach), Pravin Tambe (spin-bowling coach, Morne Morkel (fast-bowling coach) and Jonty Rhodes (fielding coach).

A known face in the coaching side of things, Sriram possesses immense experience in the field, having helped Bangladesh as the technical consultant to secure a couple of conquests in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

Earlier, he was also associated with the Australian side for six years since 2016, helping it with title wins during the T20 World Cup and Ashes in 2021-22. In the IPL, he was previously involved with Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he was the assistant coach, mainly helping out in batting and spin-bowling.

Sriram also gained an ECB Level-3 “Head Coach” qualification in 2008. As a player, he featured in eight ODIs for India, besides playing domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier in the year, LSG released head coach Andy Flower and brought Langer in his place. LSG have played just two seasons in the IPL and have finished within the top four on both occasions.

