IPL 2024: Fan Gifts Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni With Hand-Painted Artworks – SEE VIRAL PIC

MS Dhoni accepted the young fan’s artworks, thus giving the due respect to the artist for his hard work.

MS Dhoni poses a with fan of his on Sunday.

Chennai: A fan gifted Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni two artworks on Sunday, the picture of which went viral on social media. Named as Yash Prajapati, the young Dhoni fan painted two faces of the former India captain – one with long hair and another in his short-hair look. As down to earth he can be, Dhoni accepted the artworks and posed with the youngster, making the latter’s day most memorable.

