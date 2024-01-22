Home

IPL 2024 is likely to start from March 22 and the final in all probability will take place on May 26 - five days ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup.

Mumbai: Despite the General Elections taking place during March in India, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) still wants to go-ahead with their plan of hosting the Indian Premier League during that time. As per a report on Cricbuzz, the cash-rich league is likely to start from March 22 and the final in all probability will take place on May 26 – five days ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup. As per the same report, the confirmation of the dates of IPL 2024 can be made after the the election dates are announced, but the BCCI is confident in conducting the entire league in India.

The Indian board has got assurances from various international boards over the availability of their players for the entire season.

Meanwhile, there are lots of speculation over Rishabh Pant’s availability for the IPL season.

Delhi Capitals are hoping Rishabh Pant to attain full fitness by March to play in the upcoming IPL 2024, a top franchise official said. The Indian wicketkeeper has been sidelined from cricket since December 30, 2022, after suffering a horrific car accident. PKSV Sagar, a top Delhi Capitals official believes Pant is one of their biggest players in the franchise and the 26-year-old is recovering fast.

“Yes, we are hoping for the best we can expect that he will play this season. He is the biggest player…..if he plays then it will be good for us. Our coaches and physio are doing work on him and the best part is this he is recovering very well. We hope by March he will fit and play for us,” Sagar was quoted as saying to ANI.

