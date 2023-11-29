Home

Sports

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir Says ‘It’s Payback Time’ After Kolkata Knight Riders Homecoming

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir Says ‘It’s Payback Time’ After Kolkata Knight Riders Homecoming

Under Gautam Gambhir, KKR won two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. Gambhir joined KKR in 2011 and played for the franchise till 2017.

Under Gautam Gambhir, KKR made five IPL playoffs including two titles.

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir stated it’s time to repay Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after the two-time IPL-winning captain was named as the mentor of the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise ahead of the upcoming season. It’s a homecoming for Gambhir at KKR as the former India star returns to the franchise for the first time after 2017. Gambhir joined KKR in 2011 and led them to two titles in 2012 and 2014.

Trending Now

“…Going back to where there was a lot of emotions, sweat, hard work, all those memories coming back. It’s a new start and hopefully, we can deliver. KKR is very close to my heart because of the amount of love we have got from the people of Bengal, it is time to repay it,” Gambhir said on his return to KKR. Till last year, Gambhir served as a mentor to Lucknow Super Giants, guiding them to two back-to-back playoff spots.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.