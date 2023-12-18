Hardik Pandya Brings Freshness To Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma Looks ‘Fatigued’: Sunil Gavaskar

Home

Mumbai Indians have named Hardik Pandya as the captain of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024 replacing Rohit Sharma.

New Delhi: Newly-appointed captain Hardik Pandya will bring in fresh thinking to Mumbai Indians, opined legendary Sunil Gavaskar, a day before the IPL Auction 2024. Under Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians didn’t yield the best of results in the past three years as Gavaskar felt the former looked fatigued and didn’t contribute enough with the bat. Mumbai Indians brought Hardik from Gujarat Titans in an all-cash trade deal worth Rs 15 crores.

Rohit and Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni are the most successful captains in the IPL, guiding their teams to five titles each in the lucrative league. Rohit, who is also the captain of Indian cricket team, stated that the Mumbaikar is taking a lot of toll on himself as he has been managing four (Indian T20I, ODI, Test sides and Mumbai Indians) sides since 2011.

“See, we don’t have to look at it (decision to appoint Hardik as MI captain) as right or wrong. The decision they (MI) have taken has been for the benefit of the team. We can say that the contribution of Rohit, even with the bat, has become slightly lesser,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“Earlier, there used to be a lot of contribution (with bat) from Rohit, but in the last few years, they have finished at number 9 or 10. And last year they qualified for the playoffs, but the ‘josh’ (enthusiasm) of Mumbai Indians was not there to be seen as we have seen in the past.

“Maybe because he has played cricket continuously he must have been fatigued, constantly captaining the Indian side and then Mumbai Indians,” added Gavaskar.

