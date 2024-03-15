Home

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Gets Emotional After Returning To Mumbai Indians As Captain – WATCH VIDEO

Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as captain at Mumbai Indians for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League.

Hradik Pandya hits a six during Mumbai Indians' training session. (Image: MI)

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians’ newly-appointed captain Hardik Pandya promised to display a new brand of cricket in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League that is starting from March 22. One of the most successful franchises in the history of IPL, Mumbai Indians will open their captain against last year’s runners-up Gujarat Titans on March 23. In fact, Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain, a move that has garnered its own share of criticisms.

Joining the training ahead of the grueling two and half months of non-stop cricket, Pandya poured his heart out after following his return to Mumbai Indians, the franchise from where he started his IPL journey. “The feeling of wearing this colour is very special for me,” Pandya said.

“My journey started here, and coming back home would always going to be special. Mali (Lasith Malinga) has been my brother from the start and Mark (Boucher) has been wonderful,” he added. However, Pandya isn’t new to captaincy.

He shifted base to Gujarat Titans in 2022 as a captain and won the title on leadership debut. The next year, Gujarat Titans made the finals again, under the leadership of Pandya. It was his success at Gujarat Titans, which elevated him to India captaincy in T20Is.

Speaking about the style of play the five-time champions would try to pursue in IPL 2024, Pandya said, “We will make sure we play a brand of cricket that all is going to be proud of and at the same point of time it’s going to be a ride no one will forget.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians’ newest pace recruit Gerald Coetzee is likely to miss initial few matches as he recovers from a groin injury. The South African, who was the highest wicket-taker for his country at the ODI World Cup, has already reached India but is under care of Mumbai Indians medical staff.

The right-arm pace bowler last played for South Africa against India in a Boxing Day Test. Post that, he developed a pelvic inflammation which eventually ruled him out of the second Test against India and opening rounds SA20.

Mumbai Indians Squad For IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya.

