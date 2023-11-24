Home

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya To Return To Mumbai Indians? Sources Says Gujarat Titans May Release Captain

Hardik Pandya played seven seasons at Mumbai Indians before shifting to Gujarat Titans leading them to two IPL finals - including one title triumph.

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya could be on his back to Mumbai Indians as the IPL 2024 trading window comes to a close on November 26. Hardik grabbed the limelight during his seven seasons at Mumbai Indians before being released after the 2021 edition. After joining Gujarat Titans, Pandya led the side to back-to-back IPL finals, including earning them the trophy in their debut season.

“Yes, I can confirm that there has been talks of Hardik going to MI. There remains a chance that he might switch sides but at this moment, nothing more can be confirmed as of now as the deal is yet to be signed,” an IPL source tracking developments in Gujarat Titans told PTI.

