Hardik Pandya’s CRYPTIC Reply When Asked if he Has Had a Word With Rohit Sharma Since Becoming Mumbai Indians Captain

Surely, Hardik's response has complicated things further. Rohit was recently busy leading the national team against England in a five-match Test series. 

March 18, 2024

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma shared the same dressing room at Mumbai Indians from 2015 to 2021.

Mumbai: There have been massive speculations and rumours doing the rounds ever since Hardik Pandya was appointed as the Mumbai Indians captain instead of Rohit Sharma. Much of the speculations was over whether the relationship between Hardik and Rohit is good or not. Hardik was asked a similar question recently at ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’ event. To the question of whether Hardik has had a word with Rohit or not after becoming captain, the ex-Gujarat Titans skipper said, “Yes and a No as well. He has been travelling non-stop.”

