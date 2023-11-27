Home

Sports

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya’s Special Goodbye Message For Gujarat Titans After Mumbai Indians Transfer

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya’s Special Goodbye Message For Gujarat Titans After Mumbai Indians Transfer

Hardik Pandya is set to move back to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans following a trade between the two franchises

Hardik Pandya (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya has returned to his home in Mumbai Indians after two successful seasons with Gujarat Titans. The star-allrounder penned down a special goodbye message for his former franchise GT after his transfer to MI ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction.

Trending Now

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the fans, team, and management at Gujarat Titans. Being part of the team and leading it has been an absolute honour, and I am immensely thankful for the love and encouragement my family and I have received as a player and as an individual. The memories and experiences with GT will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for the unforgettable journey,” Pandya shared on X.

You may like to read

The all-rounder spent two momentous years with GT, spearheading their campaign with aplomb. In GT’s debut season in 2022, Hardik ensured a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy, while they finished runners-up in their second season after a last-ball defeat in a thrilling final earlier this year.

In a separate trade, MI all-rounder Cameron Green has been traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Green, who was bought for a whopping ₹17,50,00,000 at the auction last December, featured in 16 matches.

The Australian had an impressive start to the IPL, hitting an unbeaten century and two half-centuries while also taking six wickets. Both trades have been carried out as per the existing player fees.

IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans have named Shubman Gill as captain of the team ahead of IPL 2024 season. Gill, the right-handed opener, takes over from Hardik Pandya, who was traded to Mumbai Indians. Captaining Gujarat in IPL 2024 will be Gill’s first assignment as a captain in senior men’s cricket.

“I am delighted and proud to assume the Captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket,” said Gill in a statement issued by the franchise.

In his first season with GT, where they won the trophy under Hardik’s leadership, Gill made 483 runs in 16 games at an average of 34.50 and strike-rate of 132.33, including four half-centuries.

Gill went on to become the leading run-scorer in IPL 2023, making a whopping 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33 and strike-rate of 157.80, including three centuries and four fifties, as Gujarat finished as runners-up.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.