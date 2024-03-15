Home

IPL 2024: Head Coach Ricky Ponting Vows To Be ‘More Intense’ On Delhi Capitals Ahead Of Opener

Delhi Capitals start their IPL 2024 campaign against Punjab Kings on Saturday (Match 23) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mohali.

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting speaks to the players during the first training session. (Image: DC)

Visakhapatnam: Aiming to better to their performances from the last year, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting vowed to take a more intense approach in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that starts on March 22. Delhi Capitals finished a lowly ninth in IPL 2023. For the unknown, Delhi Capital are going to play their first two home games in Visakhapatnam. With the IPL starting next week, Delhi Capitals hit the field for the first time on Wednesday.

However, the coach admitted that the team is yet to pick up pace even they have a little more than a week left before Delhi Capitals’ first game against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur’s newly-constructed Stadium. “What I saw today was very exciting, very promising. It’s great to be back with the Delhi Capitals family,” Ponting reflected.

The Australian legend further added, “It’s just the start. We don’t expect to be practising at our absolute best right now. We’re not even so much looking forward to the first game yet. We’re getting some volume work done.”

Asked about the approach ahead of the grueling season, “It’s not a different approach, it’s the same, but I’m going to be more intense with the way that I go about it this year. Every time I come here I talk about wanting to win the IPL and nothing changes there.

“I’m just going to talk about that a lot more this year. I want the guys to be fully engaged and that’s the reason we’re all here. It’s my job to bring success to this team. We’re not talking about just winning enough games to qualify. We’re talking about winning the IPL,” added the Australian.

“Everything we do, every training session we have, every meeting we have, every recovery session we have, every chat that I have with the players is going to be about making them better to give ourselves the best chance of winning,” he concluded.

Talking about his reunion with the wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, Ponting said, “We missed him incredibly last year. The whole tournament missed him. Rishabh brings so much energy to the team. He’s got that smile on his face, he’s hitting the ball as good as ever and he tends to lift all of his teammates around him.” Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Punjab Kings on Saturday (Match 23) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mohali.

